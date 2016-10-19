BRIEF-First Bank commences public offering of common stock
* First bank announces commencement of public offering of common stock
Oct 19 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH
Diego De Giorgi has become sole head of global investment banking as the previous co-head Karim Assef takes on a chairman role, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Wednesday.
The bank also reshuffled its debt capital markets team, appointing Andrew Karp and Brendan Hanley as co-heads of global DCM, according to an internal memo seen by IFR.
STANDARD LIFE INVESTMENTS
The British asset manager, which is a unit of Standard Life Plc, named Scott Conlon as North American investment specialist.
LYXOR GROUP
The asset management company appointed Adam Laird as head of Northern Europe ETF Strategy.
PRINCIPAL GLOBAL INVESTORS
The asset management arm of Principal Financial Group Inc named Suresh Singh as head of funds distribution for Asia. (Compiled by Aravind K in Bengaluru)
