ROBERT W. BAIRD & CO
The financial services firm appointed Lydia Xu as managing
director and head of investment banking in China.
BLUEBAY ASSET MANAGEMENT LP
The UK-based asset management company named Anahita
Firouzbakht as director, consultant relations.
NN INVESTMENT PARTNERS
The Dutch asset management firm appointed Maureen Schlejen
head of institutional relations for the Netherlands.
NEON UNDERWRITING LTD
The UK-based underwriter appointed Dwayne Hunt senior vice
president of property insurance in its Bermuda office.
AON PLC
The UK-based company's global risk management unit, Aon Risk
Solutions, named James Trainor as senior vice president, cyber
solutions.
