BRIEF-Philadelphia sues Wells Fargo for alleged discriminatory lending practices- CNBC
Oct 28 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
DBS BANK
The Singapore based bank appointed Rob Ioannou as head of International at DBS Private Bank.
PERELLA WEINBERG PARTNERS
The boutique investment bank hired an investment banker from Bank of America Corp focused on the industrials sector, Christopher Mead, according to people familiar with the matter.
POLLEN STREET CAPITAL
The private equity firm named Magnus Christensson partner and head of fundraising and investor relations. (Compiled by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru)
