Nov 8 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other
MARKEL INTERNATIONAL LTD
U.S.-based insurer Markel International Ltd, a subsidiary of
Markel Corp, appointed Andrew Maher as senior
underwriter, emerging risks, within its specialty and financial
lines division.
CAPITAL FUND MANAGEMENT
The investment manager appointed Laurent Laloux as chief
product officer and board director.
AVIVA INVESTORS
The asset management company named Max Burns senior research
analyst, industrials, within its global corporate research
division.
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE CORPORATE AND INVESTMENT BANK
The investment bank promoted Simon Wilske as head of
investment banking for Germany and Austria, effective Nov.4.
LEGAL & GENERAL
The British insurer appointed Bernie Hickman as chief
executive of a new combined UK and U.S. insurance division,
Legal & General Insurance.
(Compiled by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru)