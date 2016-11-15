Nov 15 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other
job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
SOCIETE GENERALE
The French bank has poached Bank of America's head of global
corporate banking for Italy, Alessandro Gumier, to lead its
Italian business, four sources familiar with the matter said.
DEUTSCHE BANK AG
The German bank named Michael Santini vice chairman of its
Americas corporate finance business.
BNY MELLON WEALTH MANAGEMENT
The investment bank named Mark Jamison as senior wealth
director at its Menlo Park, California, office.
AVIVA INVESTORS
The global asset management business of Aviva Plc
appointed five new members to its real estate team with roles
based in the UK and Germany.
PSIGMA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD
The fund manager named Sanjeev Chopra as investment
director, effective January.
EASTSPRING INVESTMENTS
The Asian investment management arm of Prudential Plc
named Virginie Maisonneuve chief investment officer,
effective Jan. 11.
GLENCORE PLC
Steve Begg retired from the mining and trading firm after
around a year in charge of North Sea oil trading, according to
three trading sources.
SINGER & BASSUK ORGANIZATION LLC
The boutique real estate finance brokerage named Robert
Lawrence executive managing director.
(Compiled by Aishwarya Venugopal)