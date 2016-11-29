BRIEF-China's Wuxi city increases restrictions on multiple home purchases
BEIJING, May 21 The government of eastern Chinese city Wuxi said on its official weibo microblog that effective on Saturday (May 20):
Nov 29 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
CITIGROUP INC
The U.S. bank has promoted fintech investor Vanessa Colella to lead Citi Ventures, a division that backs young financial technology companies.
LAZARD LTD
The asset manager appointed Garrett Baker as head of middle market telecommunications, media and technology at its financial advisory unit, Lazard Middle Market LLC.
BANK HAPOALIM BM
The Israeli bank named lawyer Oded Eran as its new chairman, replacing Yair Seroussi who is stepping down at the end of the year after the bank was reprimanded for its handling of a sexual harassment complaint.
STORMHARBOUR SECURITIES
The global markets and financial advisory firm is set to launch a loan franchise with the hire of Paul Martin of Four Square Brokerage, the company announced. (Compiled by Komal Khettry and Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)
BEIJING, May 21 The government of eastern Chinese city Wuxi said on its official weibo microblog that effective on Saturday (May 20):
* Says studying many other strategic alternatives to enlarge its profitability and marketshare among local and regional banks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: