Dec 1 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday.

ROTHSCHILD & CO

The financial adviser has appointed Michael Speller as head of debt advisory, North America, a key target for expansion of the Paris-headquartered firm's advisory services.

STANDARD CHARTERED PLC

The financial services company has hired Barclays' top regulatory lawyer, Chris Allen, as its new general counsel, clients and products, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

MOELIS & CO

The boutique investment bank hired Credit Suisse M&A banker Jay Finney as a managing director focusing on industrials.

WELLS FARGO & CO

James Strother, Wells Fargo's general counsel who had originally planned to retire at year-end, will stay on indefinitely in the position to deal with the fallout from a sales scandal, according to a bank spokesman.

OANDA

The U.S.-based online foreign exchange company named Neil McDonald as global head of trading and quantitative analytics.

PUTNAM INVESTMENTS

The U.S.-based investment manager named Samuel Cox and Kathryn Lakin as co-directors of equity research.

UNIGESTION

The boutique asset manager appointed Miles O'Connor as chairman to the board of Unigestion UK, based in London.

ALVAREZ & MARSAL

The professional services company promoted Jonathan Hickman to co-head of the southern region for its North American restructuring division. (Compiled by Komal Khettry and Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)