ARROW GLOBAL GROUP PLC
The debt purchaser and manager said former Virgin Money
Holdings (UK) Plc finance boss Lee Rochford would take
over as Arrow Global's chief executive officer on Jan. 3.
ING GROEP NV
Winston Tay has been appointed head of the Asian debt
syndicate team at ING Bank in Singapore, effective immediately,
with responsibility for all of Asia and Australia.
ZAIN SAUDI
Saudi Arabia's third-biggest telecommunications operator
said that its chief executive, Hassan Kabbani, had resigned, and
that the company had appointed Peter Kaliaropoulos as his
successor.
PRUDENTIAL PLC
British life insurer's investment arm, M&G Investments, has
appointed Neil Donnelly as its chief compliance officer.
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA
The company's asset management arm, RBC Global Asset
Management, named David Smith as director of advisory solutions.
(Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto and Diptendu Lahiri in
Bengaluru)