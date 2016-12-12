BRIEF-Efix Dom Maklerski Q1 net loss shrinks to 536,895 zlotys
* Q1 NET LOSS 536,895 ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 602,525 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday.
INVESCO LTD
The investment management firm named Ed Collinge head of its UK insurance team.
PSIGMA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD
The fund manager named Richard Sankey as business development director in its charity team.
BACCHUS CAPITAL
Peter Bacchus has become the latest Morgan Stanley alumnus to form his own M&A boutique, with the former global head of mining and metals investment banking tapping various well-known names to join his firm Bacchus Capital. (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, May 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has maintained PJSC Asian-Pacific Bank's (APB) Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of 'CCC' on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). At the same time, the agency downgraded APB's Viability Rating (VR) to 'f' from 'ccc'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS The downgrade of APB's VR to 'f' reflects Fitch's view that the bank has a material capital