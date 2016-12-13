Dec 13 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other
job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
NORTHERN TRUST ASSET MANAGEMENT
Northern Trust Asset Management, a unit of Northern Trust
Corp, appointed Rosina Barnett to the newly created
role of head of UK consultant relations.
STANDARD LIFE INVESTMENTS LTD
Standard Life Investments, a unit of British asset manager
Standard Life Plc, named Archie Struthers as head of
investments, effective Jan. 9.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Credit Suisse Group AG named Burkhard Varnholt
chief investment officer (CIO) of its Swiss unit, effective Jan.
1.
NATIXIS SA
Serge Ekue has been appointed head of global markets EMEA
and senior country manager UK for French investment bank
Natixis.
(Compiled by Komal Khettry in Bengaluru)