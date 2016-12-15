Dec 15 The following financial services industry
CITIGROUP INC
The bank said it named Kevin Lam the Asia Pacific business
development head between its private bank and its corporate and
investment bank, in addition to his role as COO of the bank's
Hong Kong corporate and investment banking unit.
FITCH RATINGS
The agency said on Thursday that Sean Costello has been
named head of its EMEA corporates banker team.
SCOTIABANK
The Toronto-based bank said it appointed five digital
banking heads in its key markets of Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile
and Colombia.
(Compiled by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru)