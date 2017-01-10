Jan 10 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

MORGAN STANLEY

Commodities strategist Joel Crane said he has left after seven years with the bank.

RUFFER LLP

The investment manager named Clemmie Vaughan as chief executive, effective April this year.

SIX GROUP

The Swiss financial services company named Romeo Lacher as its new chairman, effective immediately.

VONTOBEL ASSET MANAGEMENT

The Swiss financial services company said it appointed Suzanna Wong as head of intermediary sales, Asia.

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

The co-head of Credit Suisse's trading unit in EMEA, Stephen Dainton is leaving the bank, it said in a memo to staff seen by Reuters, the latest management change in the division behind $1 billion in trading losses that came to light last year.

ASSET MANAGEMENT ONE INTERNATIONAL LTD

Asset Management One International Ltd named Yasuko Sato as a product specialist in its London unit to promote the firm's business across the EMEA region.

(Compiled by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru)