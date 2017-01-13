BRIEF-Ganaria informs about intended strategic reorientation of the company
* INFORMS ABOUT THE INTENDED STRATEGIC REORIENTATION OF THE COMPANY
Jan 13 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday.
BREWIN DOLPHIN
The wealth manager named Godfrey Cromwell as a divisional director in its London office.
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP
Investment management firm BNY Mellon appointed Jeff McCarthy to the newly created role of chief executive of exchange traded funds.
P1 INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
P1 Investment Management, an adviser-led discretionary fund management proposition, named Quintin Rayer as head of research. (Compiled by Divya Grover in Bengaluru)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW, May 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed Bank Rossiysky Capital's (RosCap) Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of 'BB-' on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS, SUPPORT RATING, SUPPORT RATING FLOOR (SRF), SENIOR DEBT The placement of RosCap's Long-Term IDRs, Support and senior debt ratings on RWN reflects announced plans to transfer