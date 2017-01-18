(Adds BTIG, MUFG)
BTIG LLC
The financial services firm named Michael Carley Jr as a
director of fixed income credit, focusing on illiquid markets.
PENSION INFRASTRUCTURE PLATFORM
The investment manager developed by UK pension funds to
invest in UK infrastructure, appointed Tony Poulter as chairman.
MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP (MUFG)
The company appointed Phil Roberts to lead investment
banking in EMEA, and Phillip Hall to head the structured finance
business in the region.
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PLC
The global advisory, broking and solutions firm named Mike
Liss as head of its corporate risk and broking (CRB) business in
North America, effective immediately.
BLUEBAY ASSET MANAGEMENT LLP
The fixed income manager appointed Timothy Ash to the newly
created role of emerging markets senior sovereign strategist in
its emerging market debt team.
