INVESTCORP BANK BSC
The Gulf investment firm said Nelson Ramos joined the
company's alternative investment solutions group in New York as
co-portfolio manager of the alternative risk premia portfolios
and deputy head of cross asset investments.
FIDELITY INTERNATIONAL
The privately owned investment solutions provider appointed
Jackson Lee as country head in China.
LEGAL & GENERAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
The asset manager has strengthened its Bespoke Solutions
unit with two senior appointments.
