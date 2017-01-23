BRIEF-India's Rural Electrification Corp looking to raise $300-$450 mln via green dlr bonds around end-June
May 30 India's Rural Electrification Corp Director of Finance A. K. Agarwal
Jan 23 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
AON HEWITT
The unit of Aon Plc has appointed William Parry as a senior consultant to the retirement and investment practice in its fiduciary management unit.
ROBECO NV
Dutch money manager appointed Graham Elliot as head of Asia Pacific and Middle East distribution.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Matthew Masso has been tapped by the Swiss bank to head the commercial real estate finance group, replacing former chief Mark Brown, a person familiar with the matter told IFR. (Compiled by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)
MOSCOW, May 30 Russian bank JUGRA is expected to receive a $500 million capital boost after its key shareholder converts its subordinated deposits into the bank's capital, the mid-sized lender said.