BRIEF-Aventus Retail Property Fund acquires two large format retail centres
* Entered into an unconditional agreement to acquire two large format retail centres located in metropolitan sydney for $436 million
The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday.
OPPENHEIMERFUNDS
The asset manager named Alex Depetris as chief operating officer and Mo Haghbin as head of product for its Beta Solutions business.
STANDARD LIFE INVESTMENTS
UK-based investment manager has appointed Deborah Gilshan as governance and stewardship director to strengthen its ESG investment team. (Compiled by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)
* FY profit after income tax NZ$56.9m up NZ$25.9m on forecast