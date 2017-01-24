Jan 24 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

OPPENHEIMERFUNDS

The asset manager named Alex Depetris as chief operating officer and Mo Haghbin as head of product for its Beta Solutions business.

STANDARD LIFE INVESTMENTS

UK-based investment manager has appointed Deborah Gilshan as governance and stewardship director to strengthen its ESG investment team. (Compiled by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)