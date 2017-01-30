BRIEF-India's Max Financial Services March-qtr loss narrows
* Net loss in March quarter last year was 238.3 million rupees; total revenue was 131 million rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 30 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC
Standard Chartered has hired former UK financial regulation chief Tracey McDermott as its head of corporate, public and regulatory affairs.
STANDARD LIFE INVESTMENTS
The Scotland-based investment manager appointed Mark Clacy-Jones as a fund strategist to its global real estate research and strategy team.
CARLYLE GROUP LP
The private equity firm has hired Craig Farr, KKR's former global head of capital markets, as a senior advisor for its credit business.
LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC
The UK-based financial services company appointed Steve Ellis as managing director to Legal & General Home Finance.
LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC
Helena Morrissey, ex-chief executive of Newton Investment Management and a leading City campaigner for gender equality, is to join the fund arm of insurer Legal & General as head of personal investing.
BORDIER UK
The asset management firm appointed Andrew Clotworthy as business development manager and Andrew Rowlands as marketing manager in its sales and marketing team. (Compiled by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru)
* Net loss in March quarter last year was 238.3 million rupees; total revenue was 131 million rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Notes Molopo has recently requested a trading halt 'pending announcement of a strategic investment'