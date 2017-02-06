Feb 6 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP (MUFG)

The Japanese firm hired Anne Gebuhrer to head its European Financial Institutions Debt Capital Markets (DCM).

BRIT LTD

The specialty insurer, a unit of Canada's Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd, named Tim Chesson senior vice president of Brit Global Specialty USA (BGSU), effective Jan. 23.

GREENHILL & CO INC

Richard Phillips has been appointed vice chairman of the advisory firm and co-head of its Australia office.

IDINVEST PARTNERS SA

The Paris-based securities brokerage named Alban Wyniecki as an investment director.

TRIOPTIMA

Per Sjoberg has stepped down from his role as CEO for the post-trade derivatives processing firm owned by NEX Group Plc .

(Compiled by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)