BRIEF-Housing and Development Bank Q1 consol profit rises
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 556.8 million versus EGP 183.7 million year ago
Feb 6 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP (MUFG)
The Japanese firm hired Anne Gebuhrer to head its European Financial Institutions Debt Capital Markets (DCM).
BRIT LTD
The specialty insurer, a unit of Canada's Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd, named Tim Chesson senior vice president of Brit Global Specialty USA (BGSU), effective Jan. 23.
GREENHILL & CO INC
Richard Phillips has been appointed vice chairman of the advisory firm and co-head of its Australia office.
IDINVEST PARTNERS SA
The Paris-based securities brokerage named Alban Wyniecki as an investment director.
TRIOPTIMA
Per Sjoberg has stepped down from his role as CEO for the post-trade derivatives processing firm owned by NEX Group Plc .
(Compiled by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)
* Carlaw Capital V Corp says has agreed to acquire all of issued and outstanding shares in Capital of Charrua