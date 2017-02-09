Feb 9 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BARCLAYS PLC

Shrut Kulra is to return to Barclays as co-head of European high-grade credit trading after a five-year spell at Goldman Sachs where she ran the financial and sovereigns desk as well as illiquid trading in Europe.

NASDAQ INC

The stock exchange operator said Nikolaj Kosakewitsch will take over as head of its Danish division Nasdaq Copenhagen on June 1, replacing Bjorn Sibbern.

RENAISSANCE CAPITAL

The company has appointed Sergei Linnik as global head of telecom, media and technology.

AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS

The AXA SA unit named Daniel Neep regional sales manager of its UK wholesale sales team.

BC PARTNERS

The private equity firm has launched a new credit platform with the hire of Ted Goldthorpe from Apollo Investment Corporation.

TILNEY GROUP

The investment and financial planning company named Christopher Godding chief investment officer.

ROWAN DARTINGTON & CO LTD

The investment management firm appointed Adrian Clark as its chief operating officer based in Bristol. (Compiled by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)