Feb 9 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other
job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BARCLAYS PLC
Shrut Kulra is to return to Barclays as co-head of European
high-grade credit trading after a five-year spell at Goldman
Sachs where she ran the financial and sovereigns desk as well as
illiquid trading in Europe.
NASDAQ INC
The stock exchange operator said Nikolaj Kosakewitsch will
take over as head of its Danish division Nasdaq Copenhagen on
June 1, replacing Bjorn Sibbern.
RENAISSANCE CAPITAL
The company has appointed Sergei Linnik as global head of
telecom, media and technology.
AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS
The AXA SA unit named Daniel Neep regional sales
manager of its UK wholesale sales team.
BC PARTNERS
The private equity firm has launched a new credit platform
with the hire of Ted Goldthorpe from Apollo Investment
Corporation.
TILNEY GROUP
The investment and financial planning company named
Christopher Godding chief investment officer.
ROWAN DARTINGTON & CO LTD
The investment management firm appointed Adrian Clark as its
chief operating officer based in Bristol.
(Compiled by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)