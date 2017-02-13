BRIEF-Lander Sports Development says dividend payment date
* Says it will use additional paid-in capital to distribute 5 new shares for every 10 shares for 2016, to shareholders of record on June 2
Feb 13 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN HOLDING LP
The global asset manager appointed Lynn Mah senior vice president and head of EMEA marketing.
STANDARD CHARTERED
Roberto Hoornweg, the newly appointed head of financial markets at Standard Chartered, has announced a number of changes to his management team, a person familiar with the matter told IFR.
UBS GROUP AG
The Swiss financial services company has hired Daniel Murphy as Asia Pacific head of equities sales and trading in Hong Kong, a person familiar with the matter has told IFR.
FAWAZ ABDULAZIZ ALHOKAIR CO
The Saudi Arabian retailer said it has appointed Atul Singh as its new chief executive, effective April 1.
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LTD
The Australian bank has appointed Mark Siebert chief risk officer for Asia in Hong Kong.
NEON
The insurer, which operates in the specialist Lloyd's market, said it appointed Nick Pritchard as head of property reinsurance, effective immediately. (Compiled by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru)
