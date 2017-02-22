BRIEF-Beni Stabili adjusts conversion price for convertible bonds due 2021
* SAYS CONVERSION PRICE OF BONDS INTO ORDINARY SHARES HAS BEEN MODIFIED FROM € 1.0001 TO € 0.9853 STARTING FROM 29 MAY
Feb 22 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
RIVERNORTH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC
The U.S.-based boutique investment management firm appointed Greg Uythoven as an institutional portfolio specialist.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
The bank appointed Christoph Schumacher as head of global real estate in its asset management unit, effective June 1.
ALDERMORE GROUP PLC
The British bank appointed Graeme Elliot as a business development manager in its invoice finance team.
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
The bank named Tony Cripps as chief executive of HSBC Singapore, effective April 3.
HIGHVISTA STRATEGIES LLC
The Boston-based investment firm appointed Edmund Hajim as its chairman.
NN INVESTMENT PARTNERS
The asset manager has made a trio of hires to form a new Responsible Investment team, which will support all NN IP investment teams.
WHIRELAND GROUP PLC
The UK corporate broking and wealth management firm has appointed Adam Pollock head of its corporate advisory and broking division.
CHINA MINSHENG BANKING CORP LTD
Alex Lee rejoined the bank's syndicated finance team in Hong Kong earlier this month after a brief stint at Hengfeng Bank in Shanghai.
UBS AG
Yuki Ikuno, managing director and head of global syndicate finance, and Haruto Tsutsumi, executive director of syndicate finance – have left UBS in Tokyo. (Compiled by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)
