Feb 23 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other
job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
CITIGROUP INC
The financial services company has appointed Antonin Jullier
as global head of equity sales, filling the position left by the
promotion of Murray Roos last year.
DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Raymond O'Leary, a senior official in Deutsche Bank's
emerging markets debt business, has left the firm, according to
sources.
ERNST & YOUNG LLP
Ernst & Young said TaxChat LLC's co-founder Steve Toy joined
the company after the accounting services firm bought certain
assets of the on-demand tax preparation services startup.
INTEGRO
The insurance brokerage and risk management firm said it
appointed Mike Price to lead its global sport team.
SYCOMORE ASSET MANAGEMENT
France's asset management firm said on Thursday it appointed
Alexandre Taieb as fund manager-analyst within its asset
allocation team.
COMMERZBANK AG
Commerzbank's Graham Lofts will leave his role as head of
international loan origination after eight years to join the
bank's corporates international division as country manager UK.
J. SAFRA SARASIN
Swiss private bank J. Safra Sarasin said Roberto Botta and a
team of experienced bankers have joined its Lugano Branch to
develop its domestic, Italian and international activities.
ROBECO INSTITUTIONAL ASSET MANAGEMENT BV
The Netherlands-based asset management firm on Thursday
appointed Peter Walsh as its UK business head.
(Compiled by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)