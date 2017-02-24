Feb 24 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

MORGAN STANLEY

Morgan Stanley has launched a senior coverage group in its EMEA fixed income capital markets business, which will be headed up by former financial institutions group co-head Cecile Hillary.

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

Swiss financial services provider Credit Suisse AG appointed two senior executives in its private banking business in India.

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

HSBC said it has appointed Terence Chiu as head of commercial banking in Hong Kong.

SAÏD HOLDINGS LTD

The Bermuda-based private investment firm appointed two senior advisers to boost its expertise in real estate and direct equity investments.

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

Glenn Morgan has been named head of equities for Australia at Deutsche Bank, a person familiar with the matter has told IFR.

JP MORGAN CHASE & CO

The bank has hired Sridhar Kanthadai as head of its transaction banking business in Asia, a person familiar with the matter confirmed to IFR. (Compiled by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)