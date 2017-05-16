BRIEF-eMagin files for mixed shelf of upto $80 mln
* In addition, issuance of up to 4.98 million shares of co's common stock Source text: (http://bit.ly/2tIHJuo) Further company coverage:
May 16 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO
JPMorgan has shaken up its Asia Pacific top management, naming new heads for mergers and acquisitions and equity capital markets.
INVESTMENT TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC
The U.S.-based brokerage appointed John Emmert as a director in its global portfolio trading team, effective May 17.
NOMURA ASSET MANAGEMENT UK LTD
The unit of Japan's Nomura Holdings Inc said it hired Jon Nash as business development director in a newly created role.
HAMILTON LANE
The asset manager said it hired three executives to its team in Europe, as it continues to expand its client base in the region.
NOVAE GROUP PLC
The Lloyd's of London insurer named Stuart Quick as breach response and cyber operations manager of its cyber team.
PINEBRIDGE INVESTMENTS
The U.S. asset manager named Klaus Schuster as head of Europe and managing director of its UK office.
QUAERO CAPITAL
The Swiss fund manager said it appointed Michael Malquarti as senior portfolio manager.
ALDERMORE GROUP PLC
The British bank appointed James Pigrem as a business development manager. (Compiled by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)
