May 16 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday.

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO

JPMorgan has shaken up its Asia Pacific top management, naming new heads for mergers and acquisitions and equity capital markets.

INVESTMENT TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC

The U.S.-based brokerage appointed John Emmert as a director in its global portfolio trading team, effective May 17.

NOMURA ASSET MANAGEMENT UK LTD

The unit of Japan's Nomura Holdings Inc said it hired Jon Nash as business development director in a newly created role.

HAMILTON LANE

The asset manager said it hired three executives to its team in Europe, as it continues to expand its client base in the region.

NOVAE GROUP PLC

The Lloyd's of London insurer named Stuart Quick as breach response and cyber operations manager of its cyber team.

PINEBRIDGE INVESTMENTS

The U.S. asset manager named Klaus Schuster as head of Europe and managing director of its UK office.

QUAERO CAPITAL

The Swiss fund manager said it appointed Michael Malquarti as senior portfolio manager.

ALDERMORE GROUP PLC

The British bank appointed James Pigrem as a business development manager. (Compiled by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)