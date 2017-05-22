May 22 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job
changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP
Australia & New Zealand Banking Group has hired Gavin
Chappell as head of loan syndications for Australia. -IFR
SCHRODERS PLC
The London-based asset management firm said on Monday it has
appointed UBS Wealth Management executive Daniel Imhof to the
newly-created role of head of global sales.
ASSURANT INC
The New York-based risk management firm said on Monday it
appointed Colin Kersley as a non-executive director to the Board
of UK Assurant Group Limited, which heads its European
operation.
GATEHOUSE BANK PLC
The London-based unit of Gatehouse Financial Group said it
hired Charles Haresnape as chief executive, effective May 8.
SUMITOMO MITSUI TRUST GROUP
Japan's largest asset manager said Managing Executive
Officer Yoshio Hishida will lead the global business development
of the trust's asset management business as part of his expanded
role.
(Compiled by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun
Koyyur)