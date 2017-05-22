(Adds HSBC, Renaissance Capital, FTI Consulting, Wilshire
Consulting, Horizon Investments, Barclays)
May 22 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job
changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
ASSURANT INC
The New York-based risk management firm said on Monday it
appointed Colin Kersley as a non-executive director to the Board
of UK Assurant Group Limited, which heads its European
operation.
GATEHOUSE BANK PLC
The London-based unit of Gatehouse Financial Group said it
hired Charles Haresnape as chief executive, effective May
8.
SUMITOMO MITSUI TRUST GROUP
Japan's largest asset manager said Managing Executive
Officer Yoshio Hishida will lead the global business development
of the trust's asset management business as part of his expanded
role.
AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP
Australia & New Zealand Banking Group has hired Gavin
Chappell as head of loan syndications for Australia. -IFR
SCHRODERS PLC
The London-based asset management firm said it has appointed
UBS Wealth Management executive Daniel Imhof to the
newly-created role of head of global sales.
HSBC GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT
The unit of HSBC Holdings Plc said it has appointed three
investment specialists who will help the company integrate
sustainability into the investment process.
RENAISSANCE CAPITAL
The investment bank has appointed Alexander Burgansky as
head of oil and gas research. - IFR
FTI CONSULTING INC
The business advisory firm appointed a new CEO and three
managing directors at its investment banking unit, FTI Capital
Advisors, effective immediately.
WILSHIRE CONSULTING
The unit of Wilshire Associates, said it hired Daniel Ingram
to serve as vice president of responsible investment research
and consulting.
HORIZON INVESTMENTS LLC
The investment management firm said it appointed John
Drahzal to the newly created position of head of distribution.
BARCLAYS PLC
Steven Halperin has relocated to the US for a new role at
Barclays as both a senior equity-linked originator and to lead
new product development across global finance.
(Compiled by Gayathree Ganesan and John Benny in Bengaluru)