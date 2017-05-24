May 24 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

NORTHERN TRUST CORP

The wealth and asset manager said it appointed Wim van Ooijen to lead its business activities in Switzerland, effective immediately.

ROTHSCHILD GLOBAL ADVISORY

The advisory firm made four senior appointments to strengthen its North American business.

BLUEMOUNTAIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC

The investment firm said it appointed Michael Mauboussin to a newly-created position of Director of Research to enhance the firm's investment process.

LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC

The insurer appointed Pretty Sagoo as head of the strategic business for its pension risk transfer unit.

NEPTUNE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD

The fund manager appointed Holly Cassell to the positions of deputy manager of its UK mid-cap fund and co-fund manager of its UK opportunities fund. (Compiled by John Benny and Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru)