July 31 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday.

Perella Weinberg Partners Lp

The New York-based investment bank said former Goldman Sachs executive Richard Sherlund had joined the firm as a partner in its advisory business.

Btig Llc

The financial services firm appointed Corey Popham as managing director and head of its U.S. cash equities unit. (Compiled by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru)