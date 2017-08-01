MOVES- Alvarez & Marsal, Neon, BroadSpan

Aug 1 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

Neon Underwriting Ltd

The London-based life and health insurer appointed Charles Boorman as the head of financial lines.

Alvarez & Marsal

The debt restructuring firm recruited two more to its European financial restructuring team, hiring Paul Kirkbright from KPMG, where he was global head of financial restructuring.

Broadspan

The debt restructuring advisory boutique hired Citigroup's Mario Espinosa as a managing director with immediate effect. (Compiled by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru)