MOVES- Alvarez & Marsal, Neon, BroadSpan

Aug 1 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
The London-based life and health insurer appointed Charles Boorman as the head of financial lines.
The debt restructuring firm recruited two more to its European financial restructuring team, hiring Paul Kirkbright from KPMG, where he was global head of financial restructuring.
The debt restructuring advisory boutique hired Citigroup's Mario Espinosa as a managing director with immediate effect. (Compiled by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru)