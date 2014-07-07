UPDATE 1-SAP nudges up multi-year outlook after posting in-line 2016 results
* Shares indicated at top of DAX index pre-market (Adds details on results, background)
July 7 Macquarie Investment Management, the investment management arm of Macquarie Group, has appointed Steve Haswell as head of distribution, EMEA.
Haswell will be based in Munich.
Haswell joins Macquarie from MFS Investment Management, where he held various roles including head of global sales and head of Continental Europe.
* Shares indicated at top of DAX index pre-market (Adds details on results, background)
AMSTERDAM, Jan 24 Medical equipment maker Philips on Tuesday disclosed a conflict with the U.S. government over defibrillators it sold in 2015 and before, along with fourth-quarter earnings in which it missed analysts' estimates.
Jan 24 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.