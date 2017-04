June 26 Insurer MetLife Inc said it appointed Nigel Knowles as head of capital and reinsurance strategy for Asia.

Knowles, who has served as a principle in Milliman's Asia insurance consulting practice, will join MetLife on July 27 and will be based in Hong Kong.

Knowles has also worked as managing director of insurance solutions for HSBC in London, vice president of life and pensions for Credit Suisse, and various other actuarial roles with Standard Life Plc.