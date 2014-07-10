Safran confirms talks to buy Zodiac Aerospace continue
PARIS, April 28 Safran said on Friday its talks to buy Zodiac Aerospace were continuing after the French company issued a new profit warning.
July 10 Investment management firm Neuberger Berman said it hired Anton Kwang as a senior portfolio manager for the Asia Pacific region as it expands its global real estate securities group.
Kwang, who will be based in Hong Kong, was previously the lead Asia Pacific portfolio manager for Standard Life Investments global real estate funds.
Neuberger Berman Global Real Estate Securities Group invests primarily in real estate investment trusts (REITs).
The employee-controlled investment firm manages over $2 billion in real estate securities for institutions and individuals worldwide.
PARIS, April 28 Zodiac Aerospace said its chief executive planned to quit and added to a litany of profit warnings as it reaffirmed hopes of merging with engine maker Safran to end a prolonged crisis in its aircraft seats plants.