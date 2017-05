July 14 Qatar Financial Centre Authority (QFC Authority), the commercial and strategic arm of QFC, said it appointed Sheikh Salman Bin Hassan Al-Thani as chief financial and tax officer.

QFC is a provider of legal and business infrastructure for financial services.

QFC Authority said Al-Thani would help it strengthen its business environment for domestic and foreign firms.

Al-Thani joins from Qatar Central Bank, where he was director of risk management.