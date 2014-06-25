June 25 RBC Capital Markets, the corporate and
investment banking arm of Royal Bank of Canada, said it
appointed Andrew Graham managing director, head of Sterling
Rates Trading.
The firm also named Neil Weatherall managing director, head
of Sterling Inflation Trading.
Both Graham and Weatherall will be based in London and
report to Alastair Hollingdale, head of European Rates Trading.
RBC Capital also said Richard Peter rejoined as a vice
president, inflation trading, while Mickael Makowski, previously
at Credit Suisse, joined as an associate, inflation trading.
Paddy Owens joins as an associate, cross currency trading,
from Morgan Stanley, RBC Capital said.
(Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)