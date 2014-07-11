US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher with earnings in focus
April 27 U.S. stocks opened slightly higher on Thursday amid a flood of quarterly earnings reports, while investors assessed President Donald Trump's tax reform plan.
July 11 UK-based Smith & Williamson Investment Management LLP said it promoted Mickey Morrissey as head of distribution for its Pooled Funds and Discretionary Fund Management (DFM) businesses.
Morrissey, now a partner, joined the company in 2012 as a director and head of UK Independent Fund Advisory Sales to lead the promotion of the DFM business to the financial advisory sector.
April 27 U.S. stocks opened slightly higher on Thursday amid a flood of quarterly earnings reports, while investors assessed President Donald Trump's tax reform plan.
* Metlife chairman in shareholder letter says in U.S. and abroad, will continue to allow "older, more capital intensive" liabilities to run off in 2017