May 4 TPG Capital LP, the U.S. private equity
firm that fired its spokesman and is suing him for allegedly
leaking confidential documents to the media, has hired Luke
Barrett as Director of External Affairs based in New York, the
company said Monday.
Barrett comes from Abernathy McGregor where for eight years
he focused on mergers and acquisitions and corporate finance at
that financial public relations firm. He will report to Adam
Mendelsohn, who was hired in February to be TPG's top
communications chief.
TPG also hired Georgia Gonder as an associate in San
Francisco. Gonder previously worked at PR firms The Hatch Agency
and Edelman.
Mendelsohn replaced Adam Levine, who is being sued by the
firm. TPG is accusing Levine, a former assistant White House
press secretary, of taking confidential documents and
distributing them to the New York Times and other media after
being denied a promotion to a partnership position.
(Reporting by Liana B. Baker in New York; Editing by David
Gregorio)