May 4 TPG Capital LP, the U.S. private equity firm that fired its spokesman and is suing him for allegedly leaking confidential documents to the media, has hired Luke Barrett as Director of External Affairs based in New York, the company said Monday.

Barrett comes from Abernathy McGregor where for eight years he focused on mergers and acquisitions and corporate finance at that financial public relations firm. He will report to Adam Mendelsohn, who was hired in February to be TPG's top communications chief.

TPG also hired Georgia Gonder as an associate in San Francisco. Gonder previously worked at PR firms The Hatch Agency and Edelman.

Mendelsohn replaced Adam Levine, who is being sued by the firm. TPG is accusing Levine, a former assistant White House press secretary, of taking confidential documents and distributing them to the New York Times and other media after being denied a promotion to a partnership position. (Reporting by Liana B. Baker in New York; Editing by David Gregorio)