BoE's Libor alternative SONIA backed as benchmark by dealers
LONDON, April 28 Major dealers have backed the broader use of a Bank of England interest rate benchmark as an alternative to Libor, a rate that was tarnished by a rigging scandal.
July 10 Geneva-based institutional asset manager Unigestion appointed Rachel Greenway as senior vice president and a member of its institutional clients team as it looks to strengthen its presence in the UK.
Most recently, Greenway was a director and head of investor relations and sales at Energy Alpha Strategies, focusing on the company's commodity hedge fund capabilities.
PARIS, April 28 UK hedge fund TCI Fund Management renewed pressure on France's Safran to drop plans to buy Zodiac Aerospace after the aircraft seats maker issued the second profit warning in as many months and posted a first-half operating loss.