KARACHI Nov 14 Pakistani stocks ended
lower on Monday as most investors opted to stay on the sidelines
in a lacklustre market, dealers said.
"Volume remained low as there are no triggers for the market
players as a result of which volumes fell to 1.9 billion
Pakistani rupees ($21.92 million) after a gap of 2
months , " said Samar Iqbal, a dealer at Topline
Securities Ltd.
The Karachi Stock Exchange's benchmark 100-share index
fell 0.09 percent, or 10.84 points, to close at
12,008.48.
Volume was only 39.57 million shares, compared with 39.66
million shares traded on Friday.
In the currency market, the rupee ended at 86.63/69
to the dollar, compared with Friday's close of 86.60/65 because
of increased import payments.
Looking ahead, dealers said the local currency could face
further downward pressure, despite healthy remittances from
Pakistanis living abroad, thanks to a widening current account
deficit.
Pakistan's current account deficit surged to a provisional
$908 million in September, compared with a deficit of $201
million in August.
The deficit for the July-September quarter was a provisional
$1.21 billion, compared with $597 million in the same period
last year, according to data from the State Bank of Pakistan.
In the money market, overnight rates slightly lower at
between 11.50 percent and 11.75 percent, compared with Friday's
close of 11.90 percent.
($1 = 86.660 Pakistani Rupees)
(Reporting by Sahar Ahmed)