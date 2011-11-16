KARACHI Nov 16 Pakistani stocks ended
flat on Wednesday amid thin trade as cautious investors awaited
clarity on urea prices after reports it may fall in the domestic
market, dealers said.
The Karachi Stock Exchange's benchmark 100-share index
fell 0.01 percent, or 1.24 points, to close at 11,992.77
on turnover of just 51.34 million shares.
"Profit taking was witnessed in the fertilizer sector after
conflicting news about the urea price trend going forward," said
Samar Iqbal, a dealer at Topline Securities Ltd.
Urea is a widely used soil nutrient.
Fatima Fertiliser fell 2.14 percent to 23.83
rupees and Engro Corp ended 1.04 percent lower at
133.10 rupees.
There were reports urea price may fall from its current
level of 1,580 rupees ($18.196) per bag, after a government
announcement it would sell the imported urea at 1,580 rupees per
bag.
In the currency market, the rupee ended at 86.95/99
to the dollar, compared with Tuesday's close of 86.80/86,
despite an increase in remittances from overseas Pakistanis,
because of increased import payments.
According to official data, remittances rose 23.24 percent
to $4.3 billion in the first four months of 2010/11 fiscal year
(July-June), compared with $3.50 billion in the same period last
year.
Remittances rose to $1.02 billion in October, compared with
$855.11 million received in October last year.
In the money market, the overnight rate ended at its floor
of 9 percent, compared with the previous day's close of between
11.50 percent and 11.75 percent, amid increased liquidity in the
interbank market.
($1 = 86.830 Pakistani Rupees)
(Reporting by Sahar Ahmed; Editing by Toby Chopra)