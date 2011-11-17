KARACHI Nov 17 Pakistani stocks ended lower on Thursday and volume fell to a two-month low, as concerns that the European debt crisis could spread to U.S. banks prompted investors to book profits, dealers said.

World stocks hit a one-week low on Thursday and German Bunds rose as Spain paid more to sell 10-year debt than at any time since 1997, sparking fears it may join other euro zone peripheral states in being unable to finance itself.

"Bearish activity was witnessed at the KSE, as global markets fell following a Fitch report that stated the EU debt crises could spread to U.S. banks," said Ahsan Mehanti, director at Arif Habib Investment Ltd.

Fitch Ratings warned that it may reduce its "stable" rating outlook for U.S. banks with large capital markets businesses because of contagion from problems in troubled European markets.

The Karachi Stock Exchange's (KSE) benchmark 100-share index fell 0.66 percent, or 79.35 points, to close at 11,913.42.

Turnover fell to 28.66 million shares, compared with 51.34 million shares traded on Wednesday.

In the currency market, the rupee ended at 87.01/05 to the dollar, compared with Wednesday's close of 86.95/99, despite an increase in remittances from overseas Pakistanis. Increased import payments helped support the rupee, however.

According to official data, remittances rose 23.24 percent to $4.3 billion in the first four months of 2010/11 fiscal year (July-June), compared with $3.50 billion in the same period last year.

Remittances rose to $1.02 billion in October, compared with $855.11 million received in October last year.

The rupee hit a record low at 87.92 to the dollar in September.

In the money market, the overnight rate ended up at between 9.50 percent and 10.15 percent, compared with the previous day's close of 9 percent.

Dealers said there were scheduled inflows of 97 billion rupees ($1.11 billion) and outflows of 120 billion rupees ($1.38 billion). ($1 = 86.970 Pakistani Rupees) (Reporting by Sahar Ahmed; Editing by Chris Allbritton)