KARACHI Nov 18 The Pakistani rupee fell on Friday amid higher dollar demand from importers, but dealers said the rupee should hold steady next week as no major import payments are scheduled.

The rupee ended at 87.14/18 to the dollar, weaker than the previous day's close of 87.01/05.

"There was a payment of around $60 million for a refinery, and since there were no major inflows today, it pulled the rupee lower," said a dealer at a foreign bank.

"However, there are no major payments scheduled next week, therefore I think the rupee will hold steady for now," he said.

Dealers said rising remittances from overseas Pakistani were also helping the rupee avoid a bigger fall despite higher import payments.

According to official data, remittances rose 23.24 percent to $4.3 billion in the first four months of the 2010/11 fiscal year (July-June), compared with $3.50 billion in the same period last year.

Remittances rose to $1.02 billion in October, compared with $855.11 million received in October last year.

The rupee hit a record low at 87.92 to the dollar in September.

Stocks ended higher but in thin trade as most investors avoided taking fresh positions ahead of the weekend.

"The volumes were pretty low today and trade was limited to a few stocks," said Shuja Rizvi, a dealer at Al-Hoqani Securities.

The Karachi Stock Exchange's (KSE) benchmark 100-share index ended 0.20 percent, or 24.39 points, higher at 11,937.81 on turnover of only 38.83 million shares.

In the money market, overnight rates rose to close at 11.75 percent, from around 10 percent on Wednesday, amid a shortage of funds. (Reporting by Faisal Aziz; Editing by Qasim Nauman)