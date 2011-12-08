KARACHI Dec 8 The Pakistani rupee
recovered on Thursday as import payments waned, after hitting
consecutive record lows in the last six trading sessions,
dealers said.
"The rupee was traded at 85.35 (to the dollar) and there was
just one small (import) payment today," said a bank dealer.
The rupee ended at 89.10/16 to the dollar, compared
with Wednesday's close of 89.25/35. Earlier on Wednesday, it had
hit a record low of 89.45.
The rupee traded at 89 to the dollar in the TOM (one-day
forward) market and some dealers said the central bank might
have verbally intervened in the currency market to support the
rupee.
Dealers said there were few import payments -- for which
hard currency is required -- due in the next few days, which is
likely to ease pressure on the local unit.
But Pakistan's bleak economic outlook could push the rupee
to fresh record lows in the medium-term.
The International Monetary Fund forecasts economic growth
for 2011/12 fiscal year at 3.5 percent, lower than the
government's target of 4.2 percent.
Pakistan's current account deficit stood at $1.6 billion in
July-Oct compared with $541 million in the same period a year
earlier.
Islamabad has to start repaying an $8 billion IMF loan in
early 2012 and without additional sources of revenue, its
foreign exchange reserves may come under pressure, analysts say.
Foreign exchange reserves fell to $16.68 billion in the week
ending Dec.2. They hit a record $18.31 billion in the week ended
July 30.
Dealers said tense relations between Pakistan and the United
States were also worrisome. Two senior Republican senators
called on Monday for a thorough review of U.S. relations with
Pakistan, declaring that all security and economic aid to
Islamabad must be reconsidered.
Stocks rose nearly 1 percent as bargain hunters accumulated
fertiliser shares at attractive prices, dealers said.
The Karachi Stock Exchange's (KSE) benchmark 100-share index
ended 0.96 percent, or 108.68 points, higher at 11,392.57
on turnover of 50.27 million shares.
Fauji Bin Qasim ended 4.29 percent higher at 52.70
rupees, while Engro Corp rose 1.3 percent at 118.45
rupees.
In the money market, overnight rates closed at the top level
of 11.90 percent, unchanged from Wednesday's close, amid tight
liquidity in the interbank market, dealers said.
Dealers said the State Bank of Pakistan may conduct a
reverse repo on Friday as there are scheduled outflows of 329
billion rupees ($3.68 billion).
($1 = 89.3500 Pakistani rupees)
(Reporting by Sahar Ahmed; Editing by Catherine Evans)