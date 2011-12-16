KARACHI Dec 16 Pakistani stocks ended on Friday at a near 16-week low amid concerns over the relationship between the civilian government and the military.

The country's top court is examining a petition demanding an investigation into a controversial memo accusing the military of plotting a coup, which could damage the president and has led to the resignation of Islamabad's ambassador to Washington.

The country's army chief has said the memo was an attempt to damage national security, newspapers said.

"There was a lot of concern amongst investors as to what would happen next in the memo issue, as there are growing signs of increased tension between the government and the military in this regard," said Asif Qureshi, director at Optimus Capital Management.

Businessman Mansoor Ijaz, writing in a column in the Financial Times on Oct. 10, said a senior Pakistani diplomat had asked that a memo be delivered to the Pentagon with a plea for U.S. help to stave off a military coup in the days after the raid that killed al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden in May.

Ijaz later identified the diplomat as Husain Haqqani, Pakistan's former envoy to the United States.

The Karachi Stock Exchange's (KSE) benchmark 100-share index ended down 1 percent, or 111.38 points, at 11,1028.14, its lowest close since Aug. 29, on light turnover of just 47.64 million shares.

Meanwhile, the rupee steadied after hitting a record low of 89.93 to the dollar a day earlier, but dealers said more pressure was likely on the local currency in the days ahead.

"The rupee showed minor strength today, but pressure remains in the wake of oil payments over the past three weeks," said a dealer at a local bank.

"Exporters continue to remain on the sidelines and are holding out for a weaker rupee, though the psychological 90 rupee/dollar might see some exporters offloading positions in the near term," he said.

The rupee ended at 89.60/65 to the dollar, compared with Thursday's close of 89.62/67.

In the money market, overnight rates ended at the floor of 9 percent, unchanged from the previous day, amid ample liquidity, dealers said. (Reporting by Faisal Aziz; Editing by Will Waterman)