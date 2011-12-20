KARACHI Dec 20 Pakistani stocks gained sharply on Tuesday as investors accumulated shares at attractive levels after sharp falls in the index in recent days, dealers said.

The Karachi Stock Exchange's (KSE) benchmark 100-share index ended 2.30 percent, or 255.01 points, higher at 11,338.05.

Turnover rose sharply to 77.8 million shares from only 36.45 million traded on Monday.

Despite gains, the KSE-100 index is still down about 2 percent this month.

"I think with all the political turmoil and foreign selling in recent weeks, the market had reached an oversold situation and an upwards correction was due, which we saw today," said Ashraf Zakaria, a dealer at brokers Ali Hussain Rajabali and Co.

Dealers said there were talks in the market regarding the resolution of a long-standing capital gains tax on stock investments, which also helped the sentiment.

"These market talks, coupled with the attractive prices, provided a perfect recipe for a bull-run in the market today," said Zakaria.

Sentiment in the stock market has been negative in the recent past on growing concerns over strained ties between the country's civilian leaders and the military.

The return to Pakistan of President Asif Ali Zardari, whose medical treatment in Dubai triggered speculation he may resign, has helped the market recover.

However, uncertainties regarding the outcome of a court case over a memo accusing the country's generals of plotting a coup still remain.

Meanwhile, the rupee continued to ease against the dollar amid steady demand for the U.S. currency from importers, but dealers said the rupee should hold steady around current levels near-term amid healthy inflows.

"I don't see any further sharp fall in the rupee, and it should hover around the current levels for the next week or two," said a dealer at a local bank.

The rupee ended at 89.90/95 to the dollar, compared with the previous day's close of 89.76/81.

It hit a record low of 89.93 to the dollar last week.

In the money market, overnight rates ended at top rate of 11.90 percent, unchanged from Monday's close, amid short liquidity, dealers said. (Reporting by Faisal Aziz)