KARACHI Dec 28 The Pakistani rupee
weakened on Wednesday amid negative sentiment about the
country's economic outlook and on increased payments for
imports, dealers said.
The rupee ended at 89.97/90.02 to the dollar, weaker than
Tuesday's close of 89.95/90.00.
"The rupee was traded at its previous record low of 90.03
(to the dollar)," said a bank dealer.
Dealers said there were concerns about the bleak outlook for
the economy. The current account deficit stood at $2.104 billion
in July-Nov compared with $589 million in the same period a year
earlier.
The deficit is likely to widen further in coming months
because of debt repayments and lack of external aid.
Islamabad has to begin repayments on an $8 billion IMF loan
in early 2012 and without additional sources of revenue, its
foreign exchange reserves may come under pressure, analysts
said.
It has to make a repayment of more than $1.1 billion in the
second half of the 2011/12 fiscal year.
Foreign exchange reserves were at $16.66 billion in the week
ending Dec. 16, compared with a record $18.31 billion as of July
30.
Dealers said the signing of a bilateral currency swap
agreement between Pakistan and China on Friday slightly improved
sentiment.
The bilateral currency swap agreement is 10 billion yuan
($1.58 billion) for 140 billion Pakistani rupees and will end in
three years.
Stocks ended higher as investors accumulated shares from the
banking sector.
The Karachi Stock Exchange's benchmark 100-share index ended
0.36 percent, or 41.21 points, higher at 11,352.59 on turnover
of 46.03 million shares.
Bank of Khyber ended 22.73 percent higher at 5.40
rupees and Bank of Punjab rose 6.29 percent to 5.42
rupees.
In the money market, overnight rates were flat at 9.10
percent, unchanged from the previous day's close. Dealers said
they were waiting for the result of the treasury bill auction,
due to be announced later in the day.
Participation in the t-bill auction was just 22 billion
Pakistani rupees ($244.58 million), compared with a target of 65
billion Pakistani rupees ($722.62 million).
($1 = 89.9500 Pakistani rupees)
(Reporting by Sahar Ahmed)