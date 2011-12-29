KARACHI Dec 29 The Pakistani rupee ended
flat on Thursday but dealers expect pressure on the local unit
because of import payments for oil and the country's widening
current account deficit.
The rupee ended at 89.96/90.01 to the dollar, compared with
Wednesday's close of 89.97/90.02. The rupee was traded at its
record low of 90.03 on Wednesday.
"The rupee is likely to hit a new record low in the short
term," said a bank dealer.
The country's current account deficit stood at $2.104
billion in July-Nov compared with $589 million in the same
period a year earlier.
The deficit is likely to widen further in the coming months
because of debt repayments and a lack of external aid.
Islamabad has to start paying back an $8 billion
International Monetary Fund loan in early 2012. Without
additional sources of revenue, analysts said, its foreign
exchange reserves may come under pressure.
More than $1.1 billion are due in the second half of the
2011/12 fiscal year.
Foreign exchange reserves were at $16.77 billion in the week
ending Dec. 23, compared with a record $18.31 billion as of July
30.
Dealers said the signing of a Pakistan-China currency swap
agreement slightly improved sentiment. The agreement was signed
to promote bilateral trade and also further strengthen economic
ties, Pakistan's central bank said in a statement.
The bilateral currency swap agreement is of 10 billion
Chinese yuan ($1.58 billion) for 140 billion Pakistani rupees
($1.57 billion) and would end in three years.
Pakistan stocks rose on bargain hunting. The Karachi Stock
Exchange's (KSE) benchmark 100-share index ended 0.73 percent,
or 83.08 points, higher at 11435.67 on turnover of only 33.84
million shares.
In the money market, overnight rates ended at their lowest
level of 9.10 percent, unchanged from Wednesday's close, as
there were scheduled inflows of 55 billion rupees and outflows
of 200 million rupees ($2,225,932.109).
($1 = 89.850 rupees)
(Reporting by Sahar Ahmed; Editing by Nick Macfie)