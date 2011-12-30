* Pakistani rupee weakened 4.82 pct in 2011 vs 1.53 pct in
2010
* Stocks down 5.6 pct in 2011 vs a gain of 28 pct in 2010
* Foreigners sold shares worth a provisional net $122 mln in
2011
By Sahar Ahmed
KARACHI, Dec 30 The Pakistani rupee ended
almost flat on Friday but has weakened 4.82 percent in 2011,
mainly because of import payments and a bleak outlook for the
country's economy. Dealers said the pressure is likely to
continue in 2012.
The rupee lost 1.53 percent in 2010.
It ended at 89.95/90.00 to the dollar, compared with
Thursday's close of 89.96/90.01. The rupee was traded at its
record low of 90.03 on Wednesday.
"The rupee remained stable during the first half of the
year, but emergence of weakness in the external
account...exerted pressure on the rupee towards the latter half
of the year," said Nauman Khan, an analyst at Topline
Securities.
The country's current account deficit stood at $2.104
billion in July-Nov compared with $589 million in the same
period a year earlier.
The deficit is likely to widen further in the coming months
because of debt repayments and a lack of external aid.
Islamabad has to start paying back an $8 billion
International Monetary Fund loan in early 2012. Without
additional sources of revenue, analysts said, its foreign
exchange reserves may come under pressure.
More than $1.1 billion are due in the second half of the
2011/12 fiscal year.
Foreign exchange reserves were at $16.77 billion in the week
ending Dec. 23, compared with a record $18.31 billion as of July
30.
There were also concerns about growing tensins
with the West in 2011 which could choke off much needed foreign
aid.
The United States is the biggest donor to Pakistan and has
allocated some $20 billion in security and economic aid since
2001, much of it in the form of reimbursements for Pakistan's
assistance in fighting militancy.
In May, U.S. special forces found and killed al Qaeda leader
Osama bin Laden in a town near the Pakistani capital,
exacerbating a crisis in relations.
Later in November, ties worsened again after a cross-border
NATO air attack killed 24 Pakistani soldiers.
The country's main stock index ended 5.6 percent
weaker in 2011 at 11,347.66 points and average daily volume fell
to a 13-year low because of security and economic concerns and
energy shortages.
The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index
gained 28 percent in 2010.
"Escalating macroeconomic concerns, sustained political
tension, continuing law and order concerns and lack of positive
sentiment came together to counter resumption of monetary easing
and strong corporate earnings," AKD Securities said in a note.
The State Bank of Pakistan has cut its key policy rate by
200 basis points to 12 percent since July 1, but analysts said
that did little to improve sentiment.
Foreign investors sold shares worth a provisional net
$122.93 million in 2011, compared with the purchase of shares
worth a net $515 million in 2010.
Violence in Karachi, Pakistan's biggest city and eceonomic
hub, a Taliban insurgency in the country's northwest and chronic
power shortages have put off investors, analysts said.
At least 400 people were killed in July and August in
violence in Karachi, and investors have started shunning the
country's main stock exchange.
(Editing by Chris Allbritton)