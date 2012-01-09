KARACHI Jan 9 The Pakistani rupee fell sharply on Monday to hit a record low of 91.28 to the dollar, but recovered most of the losses before close on suspected central bank intervention, dealers said.

The rupee ended at 90.75/80 to the dollar, down from Friday's close of 90.60/68. This is the rupee's weakest ever closing, though it was still higher than Monday's intra-day low.

Dealers said Monday's sharp fall in the rupee was driven by higher dollar demand from importers and soft supplies -- a trend that is likely to continue in near-term.

"There were payments of about $100 million today, and since there were not enough dollar supplies, the rupee fell sharply," said a dealer at a local bank.

Dealers said the rupee managed to recover some losses before the day ended after suspected dollar selling by the central bank, which improved supplies.

The State Bank of Pakistan did not comment.

Analysts say concerns about the country's economic stability, especially a weakening current account, are adding to the pressure on the rupee.

Pakistan's current account deficit stood at $2.104 billion in July-Nov compared with $589 million in the same period a year earlier. The deficit is likely to widen further in the coming months because of debt repayments and a lack of external aid.

Islamabad has to start paying back an $8 billion International Monetary Fund loan in early 2012, and more than $1.1 billion is due in the second half of the 2011/12 fiscal year (July-June).

"The central bank's ability to further intervene in the forex markets and uphold the (rupee-dollar) parity stable is weighed down by upcoming debt repayments," said Saad Khan, economist at brokers Arif Habib Ltd.

The country's extensive reliance on foreign inflows to fill in its deficit gap was also a worrying sign, given the weak global economic environment, he said.

"Although the global re-balancing act has remained skewed towards emerging and developing markets, the prospects of Pakistan benefiting from this preference shift are fairly narrow, so a turnaround in the rupee does not look possible in the medium term."

The rupee lost 4.82 percent in 2011 after falling 1.53 percent in 2010.

Without additional sources of revenue, Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves may also come under pressure, analysts said.

These reserves were at $16.77 billion in the week ending Dec. 23, compared with a record $18.31 billion as of July 30.

Rising international oil prices are also a concern for Pakistan, as they are sure to add to the already high import costs.

Brent crude prices firmed on Monday, trading above $113 a barrel, lifted by Iran's threat to shut a key oil-shipping route although worries over the economic health of the euro zone kept gains in check.

Meanwhile, stocks also fell on Monday in thin trade and dealers said investors awaited any trigger in the market to take fresh positions.

The Karachi Stock Exchange's benchmark 100-share index ended 0.76 percent, or 85.05 points, lower at 11,040.30 on turnover of just 20.91 million shares.

In the money market, overnight rates ended at the top level of 11.90 percent, unchanged from Friday, in tight liquidity condition. (Editing by Chris Allbritton)