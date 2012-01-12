KARACHI Jan 12 Pakistani stocks fell to a
near four-and-a-half month low on Wednesday in light trade, with
many investors cautious amid growing tensions between the
government and Pakistan's powerful military, whose power
struggles have broken out into the open.
On Thursday, President Asif Ali Zardari flew to Dubai on a
scheduled one-day trip amid a crisis that has raised fears for
the stability of Pakistan, a vital but uneasy ally for the
United States in its attempt to fight militancy and bring peace
to neighbouring Afghanistan.
"The market saw very low volumes and most investors remained
cautious given the growing political turbulence in the country,"
said Shuja Rizvi, a dealer at brokers Al-Hoqani Securities.
Relations between Pakistan's civilian government and the
military have reached their lowest point since a coup in 1999,
reducing the chances that the leadership can take on the
country's enormous social and economic challenges.
The Karachi Stock Exchange's benchmark 100-share index
ended 0.20 percent, or 21.37 points, lower at 10,909.12
-- its lowest closing since Aug. 29. Turnover in the market was
only 21.12 million shares.
"Investors are also nervous about the Supreme Court hearing
on Monday and fear that the court may give a ruling that could
destabilise the government," he said.
The Supreme Court has threatened the government with
contempt proceedings that could lead to the fall of senior
officials, including the prime minister, if it does not take
action on long-standing corruption cases against Zardari.
Zardari says the charges are false and politically
motivated.
Meanwhile the rupee also fell on Thursday after rising for
two days, amid a higher demand for the dollar from importers.
The rupee ended at 90.10/90.15 to the dollar, down
from 89.96/90.01 a day earlier. The rupee fell to a record low
of 91.28 to the dollar in intra-day trade on Monday.
"There were payments of $30-$40 million today and not many
inflows, so the rupee eased a bit," said a dealer at a foreign
bank.
Dealers said the rupee is likely to remain weak in the weeks
ahead. The rupee lost 4.82 percent in 2011 after falling 1.53
percent in 2010.
In the money market, overnight rates ended unchanged at the
top level of 11.90 percent amid tight liquidity conditions.
(Reporting by Faisal Aziz; Editing by Rebecca Conway)